edblog

RBG Gives Us A Lot To Chew On

attends the Cinema Cafe with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Nina Totenberg during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Filmmaker Lodge on January 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images North America
By
June 7, 2019 5:23 pm

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke today to the Second Circuit Judicial Conference and according to a copy of her prepared remarks dropped a number of tantalizing clues about some of the most important cases still pending before the Supreme Court this term.

Her remarks speak for themselves, so I have excerpted them at length, especially as regards the census citizenship case and the partisan gerrymandering cases, which have not yet been decided and remain among the most-watched decisions still to come down from the Supreme Court this term.

  • On the impact of Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement:

  • Suggesting how closely divided the Supreme Court may be on this term’s still-pending cases:

  • Asserting the “huge importance” of the census citizenship question case and proceeding to characterize it in ways that seem to hint that the court has reached a decision she opposes:

  • Forcefully asserting what is at stake in the partisan gerrymandering cases, which remain pending before the court (the last line here seems very carefully honed):

All will be known in the next few weeks, as the current term winds down.

