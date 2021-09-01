Latest
32 mins ago ago
Sheriff Looking For ‘Person Of Interest’ After Reporter Attacked During Anti-Mask Rally
4 hours ago ago
McCarthy And MTG Are Having Meltdowns Over Jan. 6 Records Requests For Some Reason
16 hours ago ago
McCarthy Issues Trumpy Gripe Over Jan. 6 Panel’s Request To Social Media, Telecom Companies

Biggest News Of The Day

By
|
September 1, 2021 11:37 a.m.

All the latest on the new Texas anti-abortion law that went into effect at midnight.

Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: