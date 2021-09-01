LIVE COVERAGE

As Of Midnight, Texas Is Living In A Post-Roe World

September 1, 2021
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

A Texas law that bans all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect Wednesday after the Supreme Court let the midnight deadline to stop it pass.

The Court could still grant an emergency request from abortion providers to halt the law. But in the meantime, the ban — the most restrictive in the country — stands.

In their emergency appeal, abortion providers said that the ban will prevent the vast majority of Texas women seeking abortions from doing so. Many women don’t yet know that they’re pregnant after six weeks.

“If permitted to take effect, S.B. 8 would immediately and catastrophically
reduce abortion access in Texas, barring care for at least 85% of Texas abortion patients (those who are six weeks pregnant or greater) and likely forcing many abortion clinics ultimately to close,” the providers wrote.

The Texas law includes no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from incest or rape.

 

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: