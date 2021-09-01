As Of Midnight, Texas Is Living In A Post-Roe World

A Texas law that bans all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect Wednesday after the Supreme Court let the midnight deadline to stop it pass.

The Court could still grant an emergency request from abortion providers to halt the law. But in the meantime, the ban — the most restrictive in the country — stands.

In their emergency appeal, abortion providers said that the ban will prevent the vast majority of Texas women seeking abortions from doing so. Many women don’t yet know that they’re pregnant after six weeks.

“If permitted to take effect, S.B. 8 would immediately and catastrophically

reduce abortion access in Texas, barring care for at least 85% of Texas abortion patients (those who are six weeks pregnant or greater) and likely forcing many abortion clinics ultimately to close,” the providers wrote.

The Texas law includes no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from incest or rape.