2 hours ago
Incoming Representative Offers Constituent Help As Cawthorn Leaves Tumbleweeds
3 hours ago
Pelosi’s Departure Sets Up Generational Shift In House Dem Caucus: ‘This Is Hakeem’s Time’ 
6 hours ago
Pelosi Will Not Seek Reelection To Dem Leadership In Next Congress
7 hours ago
House Republicans Insist Investigations Aren’t About Hunter Biden While Talking Exclusively About Hunter Biden

Listen To This: A House Divided

By
|
November 17, 2022 5:20 p.m.

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate talk elections, Republican infighting and the new Congress.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
