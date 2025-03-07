Latest
Are They Feeling the Heat?

By
|
March 7, 2025 12:43 a.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

This is a Facebook post by Missouri state Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia. The Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) he refers to is one of the members of Congress who got rocked late last month in one of those townhalls where people were angry about DOGE.

Here’s a link to a local news report about the Alford townhall in late February.

I reached about to Rep. Smith to find out more about what happened. I’ll update this post when I hear back from him. Based on what he says here it would seem that Republican members of Congress aren’t satisfied with not holding townhalls. They’re insisting people keep their office phone numbers a secret.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
