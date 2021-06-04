// HTLBID template string $htlbid_layout = 'article-' . $restypress->which_device(); if ($restypress->is_prime()) { $htlbid_layout = $htlbid_layout . '-prime'; } ?>
By
|
June 4, 2021 10:47 a.m.

Definitely take a moment to read Matt Shuham’s new piece on Proud Boys and other violent paramilitary groups now contending to control county Republican parties across the country. This example is about the situation around Portland, Oregon. But it’s part of a much larger story across the country, and particularly in the western United States. I wrote a couple weeks ago about a similar situation in Nevada. Definitely read and if you can share Matt’s piece.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
