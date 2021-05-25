Prime Only Members-Only Article

A Proud Boy Takeover in Vegas

LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 12: Mike Houlihan (L) and Fight for Nevada President Rudy Clai, both of Nevada, react at Boulder Beach as they watch boaters participate in a boat parade on Lake Mead in support of U.S. President Donald Trump on September 12, 2020 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada.
By
|
May 25, 2021 3:57 p.m.

Here’s yet another chapter in the unfolding story of extremist groups and threats of violence seeping into political life in communities across the U.S. in the aftermath of Trump and January 6th. In this case it’s an attempted Proud Boy takeover of the county Republican party in Clark County, Nevada, which is basically the Greater Las Vegas metropolitan area. (About three-quarters of the state’s population lives in Clark County.) As in the other cases we’ve discussed in recent days, the situation includes a confluence or amalgam of ordinary, if contentious, factional political battles with organized threats of violence and efforts to use force to take control of party committees.

