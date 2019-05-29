Latest
on March 12, 2013 in Washington, DC.
edblog

Mueller Statement

By
May 29, 2019 9:58 am

You’ve seen that Robert Mueller will issue some sort of televised statement at 11 am this morning. Reportedly, he will not take questions. Anything is possible. But I don’t expect much from this.

My take on Mueller is that he was committed to doing the job he was given. I take it he did it to the best of his ability. But I think he wants to have as little public voice as possible. He doesn’t want to be drawn publicly into the political maelstrom.

Of course that ship sailed two years ago. By not speaking he allows others to speak for him. I respect his desire not to be caught up in our country’s raucous politics. It’s just that it’s too late for that. He already is.

What’s more important is that this is an example of the the consequences of not being feared. The President’s minions maul Mueller and his team every day. The DOJ is publicly saying he’s free to testify while putting up all manner of obstacles in the background. If Mueller doesn’t stay silent or adopt the Trump line he’ll be vilified and targeted by the pro-Trump media and perhaps even the Justice Department itself. The Democrats meanwhile treat him largely as a friend, negotiating in good faith over whatever objections he or Bill Barr may have and so forth.

If Mueller wants to recede quietly into semi-retirement after issuing his report, the consequences of being trouble for the White House and Bill Barr are significantly higher than stiffing the Democrats.

Perhaps he’ll surprise us in an hour. Who knows? The out of the blue announcement of a statement does make me wonder. On the other hand, if he was going to drop some kind of bombshell I’m skeptical that he would do it at the Department of Justice. Regardless, he needs to testify publicly. And soon. This is non-negotiable.

