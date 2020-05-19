Flynn Case Takes Another Twist

Mike Flynn is trying to get the judge removed from his case, among other new developments in what is shaping up as a major test of the judiciary’s ability not to get coopted in Trump’s politicization of the Barr Justice Department.

