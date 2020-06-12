Latest
55 mins ago
GOPer Fired Over Comment About ‘Colored’ People Not Washing Their Hands ‘As Well’ As Others
1 hour ago
White House Floats Theory That Mexico Is To Blame For Spike In COVID Cases
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 23: Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is interviewed during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort in Oxon Hill, Md., on February 23, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
Trump’s RNC Events Officially Moved To Jacksonville, GOP Chair Announces

Justice In The Balance

By
|
June 12, 2020 10:02 a.m.

Incredibly important oral arguments before the DC Circuit Court of Appeals going on right now in the Mike Flynn case.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30