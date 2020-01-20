McConnell Doing To Impeachment What He Did To Garland

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) answers questions during a press conference following a weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol on December 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. McCo...

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) answers questions during a press conference following a weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol on December 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. McConnell answered a range of questions related primarily to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump, and continued funding of the federal government. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

