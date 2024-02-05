One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Make No Mistake. The House GOP is On the Ropes Here.

February 5, 2024 2:21 p.m.
LA JOYA, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 18: U.S. National Guard members patrol near an unfinished section of border wall on November 18, 2021 in La Joya, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

I wouldn’t be so quick to assume Democrats got taken by working with Senate Republicans to put together this bipartisan border deal. There are a number of provisions in this deal which many Democrats won’t like at all just on the merits. That is an important question. But here I’m talking about the politics. It’s House Republicans who are in an awkward position now.

House Republicans are now clearly refusing to support provisions they’ve been demanding for years. Now they claim that they are refusing to support or even allow a vote on the deal because it doesn’t go far enough. But it’s a bit late for that since they were already pretty open about simply refusing to vote for anything until Trump becomes President again.

