Make No Mistake. The House GOP is On the Ropes Here.

LA JOYA, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 18: U.S. National Guard members patrol near an unfinished section of border wall on November 18, 2021 in La Joya, Texas. The number of migrants taken into U.S. custody along the southern border decreased for a third consecutive month in October. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded more than 164,000 migrant apprehensions in October. Approximately 55% of migrants encountered were expelled back to Mexico, or their homelands. U.S. President Joe Biden met this Thursday with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the first North American Leaders' Summit (NALS) since 2016. They discussed the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, immigration and economic growth. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

