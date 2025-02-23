Latest
February 22, 2025 10:24 p.m.
I think anyone watching the whole horizon will sense something similar. But I wanted to state it clearly. Donald Trump and Elon Musk are if not hitting the gas than becoming more publicly aggressive and hostile just as a public backlash of great breadth appears to be forming and members of Congress are becoming skittish. This is a highly combustible collision in the making.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
