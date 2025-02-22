Elon Sends Wild Saturday Harassment Email to All Federal Employees

A short time ago Elon Musk posted this to Twitter.

I have now seen three separate copies of this email sent to federal employees in three separate federal agencies/departments. They’re all identical. In one of those cases it is to an agency where all but a literal handful of employees have been under a stop work order for more than a week. The emails have the subject line “What did you do last week?” followed by an urgent-response red emoji exclamation point.

They then ask the employee to send an email “with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week…”

That is followed somewhat offhandedly by a reminder not to send “any classified information.”

It then references a deadline of Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Contrary to Musk’s post, it makes no reference to a failure to respond equating to resignation. It should go without saying that that claim is bogus. Musk has already fired most probationary employees across the federal government, often falsely claiming the terminations were for poor performance when the employees’ records show only strong performance reviews.

The email comes from HR at OPM dot gov, the workaround/home-brewish email system DOGE stood up on day one to have a way to email all federal employees over the heads of supervisors, managers, agency heads and department secretaries.

The full email reads as follows …