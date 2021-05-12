Latest
Let The Record Clearly Show …

By
|
May 12, 2021 10:32 a.m.

Four months after the worst insurrection since the Civil War, the House GOP ousted one of its leaders for not condoning the vast Trump-led conspiracy to overturn the election that culminated with the insurrection. That Liz Cheney is a firebrand conservative and the scion of one of conservatism’s leading families for the last half century only sharpens the point. American democracy may be past the event horizon and we still not know it.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief.
