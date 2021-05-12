LIVE COVERAGE

Cheney Officially Out As January 6 Attack Reverberates Through Congress

May 12, 2021
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The January 6 Capitol attack reverberates through the halls of Congress Wednesday as committees investigate what happened and a member of Republican leadership loses her job for telling the truth about it.

House Republicans gathered at 9 a.m. ET to decide the fate of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who incurred the wrath of her colleagues for refusing to absolve former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies for spreading the election fraud conspiracy theory. Minutes later, she was voted out.

While Congress is still reeling from Cheney’s ouster, various committees will grill high-profile witnesses on the January 6 attack and the conditions that caused it.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: