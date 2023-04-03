Latest
Live Coverage of Trump’s Slow-Speed Chase

April 3, 2023 4:02 p.m.
We’re standing up a live blog of events leading up to and through tomorrow. So we’ll have you covered on all the developments. But we’ll do it a bit differently. There’s a strong Stations-of-the-Cross vibe to a lot of the coverage: Trump making his doleful march to meet justice or rather the HOAX WITCH HUNT in New York City, the humble sacrifice he makes of himself on behalf of real America. And we’ll capture some of that, with more irony and implicit mockery one would imagine. But we’ll try to focus also on the internals of the case, the more interesting nonsense the spectacle generates, how much the conventional press gets taken in by and how much the GOP — in spite of all the confident predictions last fall — manages to re-pledge its allegiance to Trump as steadfastly as it did in 2016, 2019 and 2020. It is also in our neck of the woods. So we’ll deploy our New York City knowledge to give you some more of that flavor.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
