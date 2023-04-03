Trump Arrival In NYC Gets Wall-To-Wall Network News Coverage

President Trump flew from Florida to New York City on Monday for an initial court appearance that will take place on Tuesday.

The story has been in a weird limbo since reports emerged on Thursday evening that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to issue felony charges against Trump, the first former president to ever be charged with a crime.

We know that he’s been charged, but we don’t know with what exactly, opening the door wide to speculation based on relatively few facts. There’s been scattered reporting on the breadth and nature of the charges — up to around 30 counts, per CNN and NBC — but little on whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sought charges beyond those relating to hush money payments to two women that had liaisons with Trump.

We’ll be following along below as more information emerges, and as the bizarrely sinister circus that Trump seems to be trying to orchestrate in New York City begins.