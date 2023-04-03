LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Arrival In NYC Gets Wall-To-Wall Network News Coverage

April 3, 2023
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on April 3, 2023. - Trump arrived Monday in New York where he will surrender to unprecedented criminal charges, taking America into uncharted and po... Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on April 3, 2023. - Trump arrived Monday in New York where he will surrender to unprecedented criminal charges, taking America into uncharted and potentially volatile territory as he seeks to regain the presidency. The 76-year-old Republican, the first US president ever to be criminally indicted, will be formally charged Tuesday over hush money paid to a porn star during the 2016 election campaign. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 3, 2023

President Trump flew from Florida to New York City on Monday for an initial court appearance that will take place on Tuesday.

The story has been in a weird limbo since reports emerged on Thursday evening that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to issue felony charges against Trump, the first former president to ever be charged with a crime.

We know that he’s been charged, but we don’t know with what exactly, opening the door wide to speculation based on relatively few facts. There’s been scattered reporting on the breadth and nature of the charges — up to around 30 counts, per CNN and NBC — but little on whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sought charges beyond those relating to hush money payments to two women that had liaisons with Trump.

We’ll be following along below as more information emerges, and as the bizarrely sinister circus that Trump seems to be trying to orchestrate in New York City begins.

More Less

President Trump flew from Florida to New York City on Monday for an initial court appearance that will take place on Tuesday.

The story has been in a weird limbo since reports emerged on Thursday evening that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to issue felony charges against Trump, the first former president to ever be charged with a crime.

We know that he’s been charged, but we don’t know with what exactly, opening the door wide to speculation based on relatively few facts. There’s been scattered reporting on the breadth and nature of the charges — up to around 30 counts, per CNN and NBC — but little on whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sought charges beyond those relating to hush money payments to two women that had liaisons with Trump.

We’ll be following along below as more information emerges, and as the bizarrely sinister circus that Trump seems to be trying to orchestrate in New York City begins.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: