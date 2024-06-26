Latest
Listen To This: Spin Room

By
|
June 26, 2024 11:50 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh prepare for the first debate and the flood of Supreme Court decisions amid which it’ll happen.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
