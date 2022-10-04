KBJ Lets It Rip

Latest
October 4, 2022 11:27 a.m.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson brings a devastating “originalist” reading to the Civil War-era constitutional amendments during the ongoing oral arguments over Alabama’s redistricting plan. Our live coverage here.

Adam Serwer: “I mean she is correct as a matter of fact and history it’s just not something you hear a justice say.”

Legal affairs reporter Chris Geidner, on KBJ this morning: “She’s really incredible, right from the start of her time here. Unlike any new justice that I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
