I want to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the TPM community. I hope you get to relax, spend more than a few moments with people you love.
Latest
2 days agoThe ‘Christian Nation-ist’ Set To Take Control Of The Federal Government
2 days agoNorth Carolina Dem Gov Vetos Republicans’ ‘Sham’ Power Grab. But This Isn’t A Victory.
2 days agoInside The Last-Ditch Legislative Effort To Protect Journalists Before Trump Comes To Town
3 days agoJudge Brings Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 Prosecution to An End
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|November 27, 2024 8:25 a.m.
I mentioned earlier this week that a big part of Trump’s MO is firing off ten flares, letting everyone react…
-
|November 26, 2024 1:55 p.m.
Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter two years ago, those who despise his evolving mix of predatory trolling, stunted emotional…
-
|November 25, 2024 2:14 p.m.
A perennial feature of Trumpism is that Trump is constantly launching threats and shiny objects of all sorts. Some of…