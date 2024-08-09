One thing that gets a bit lost in all the helter-skelter of the last few days: Trump caved big time. Harris said he needed to show up on September 10th. And after three weeks of threats and whining he agreed.
Kamala Dog Walked Trump Right Back Into the Debate
August 9, 2024
