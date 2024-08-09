One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Kamala Dog Walked Trump Right Back Into the Debate

August 9, 2024 5:07 p.m.
TPM Illustration/Getty Images

One thing that gets a bit lost in all the helter-skelter of the last few days: Trump caved big time. Harris said he needed to show up on September 10th. And after three weeks of threats and whining he agreed.

