Join Us Tonight for Our Live Video Coverage

We hope you will join us tonight starting at 8 PM eastern for our live video-cast as we bring you live election results and commentary. It’ll be me and TPM Publisher Joe Ragazzo and pretty much the whole TPM cycling through to discuss different races over the course of the evening. We’ll also be answering your questions in real time over the course of the evening. You can either watching on our TPM Youtube page or right here at the website where the live feed will be embedded on the front page. Can’t wait to see you this evening.