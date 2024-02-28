‘IVF Sad’ Movement Takes Off Among Capitol Hill GOPs

Latest
A tale of womps unfolding in the nation's capital.
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Senator Marco Rubio, R-FL, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on the nomination of Former Senator Bill Nelson, FL, to be NASA administrator, on C... WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Senator Marco Rubio, R-FL, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on the nomination of Former Senator Bill Nelson, FL, to be NASA administrator, on Capitol Hill on April 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Nelson was a senator representing Florida from 2001-2019. (Photo by Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 28, 2024 9:56 a.m.
Here’s a good HuffPost piece from TPM alum Igor Bobic. They went to what we might call “IVF Sad” Republicans and asked them about passing a federal law to protect IVF from extremists like those on the Alabama Supreme Court. “IVF Sad” Republicans are Republicans who are discomfited by having to ban IVF or at least don’t want to get caught supporting banning IVF but also have to admit that they agree with the judge who banned it.

Marco Rubio, a senator who is an emerging leader in the movement says: “Unfortunately, you have to create multiple embryos [with IVF], and some of those are not used, then you’re now in a quandary.”

Another movement supporter, Joni Ernst agrees: “I don’t want to say [the frozen embryos are] not children.”

Cynthia Loomis, who is from Wyoming, says she won’t support a federal law to keep IVF legal. She’s not giving up hope but suggests whiners don’t realize how hard it is to support IVF. “It’s gonna take some people who are really applying a lot of time and thought to this to figure it out.”

Movement leader Rubio suggests allowing each state to ban IVF may be the best way forward.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
