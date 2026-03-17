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WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump awarded three soldiers the highest military... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump awarded three soldiers the highest military decoration; Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, who died in 1985, for shielding Jewish prisoners from Nazi guards during World War II; then-Staff Sgt. Terry Richardson for saving 85 lives of fellow soldiers during the Vietnam War; and Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis who died in the Afghanistan War when he shielded another soldier from a suicide bomber. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Our friend John Judis had an essay over the weekend in NOTUS airing the provocative and audacious claim that Trump is a world-historical figure in the way that the German philosopher Hegel used the term. This is a proposition sure to drive many to distraction. And perhaps for good reason. But as I told John in an email I largely agree with him, but with an important exception or difference in the way he articulated the claim. Before getting to that, let me give a very, very brief outline of the concept.

The idea here is not that the figures in question — an Alexander or Caesar or Bonaparte, the figures Hegel thought of — are good people. It’s not even that they necessarily have any articulate awareness of their role in history. It’s that there are some individuals who have an intuitive sense of the opportunities of the historical moment. They then acquire power and force huge changes that drive the course of history in dramatically new directions, directions that are essentially impossible to undo. The key is there’s really no going back from the changes these people make.

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Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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