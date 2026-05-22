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Editors' Blog

Broadview Fallout Reaches DC

by
05.22.26 | 2:24 pm

More fallout from yesterday’s courtroom drama in Chicago. The original prosecutor in the Broadview Six case, Sheri Mecklenberg, withdrew from the case with little or not advance notice in late February and announced she was taking a position as a DOJ detailee working for the Senate Judiciary committee under Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL). The hearing yesterday pointed to her as the source of most or all of the grand jury misconduct though not the redactions part of the misconduct, which took place after her departure.

Durbin’s office said this morning she’s been dismissed from her position.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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