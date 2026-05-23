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Editors' Blog

YOLO Trump

by
05.23.26 | 6:29 pm

Take this for what you will but in this piece the NYT seems to be coming around to a point I’ve been making for the last three or four months: “Mr. Trump has decided to double down, presenting himself as politically all-powerful even in the face of indications that he is not.”

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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