Latest
on January 6, 2016 in Burns, Oregon.
2 hours ago
Ammon Bundy Pledges ‘Physical Defense’ For Those Who Defy Idaho’s COVID-19 Order
2 hours ago
Politics Governs Trump’s Pandemic Response
3 hours ago
Navy To Punish Captain Who Raised Alarm About Coronavirus On Ship

Hopes Dashed After Trump Mega Fan Announces Mask Hoard

By
|
April 2, 2020 8:11 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Remember Robert Hyde? He was the Connecticut contractor, congressional candidate and Trump mega-fan who somehow found his way into the Trump/Ukraine scandal. He was the guy updating Lev Parnas on the team he purportedly had surveilling US Ambassador Maria Yovanovich in Kyiv, Ukraine. Seems like a lifetime ago, right?

Well, he’s back. And he’s sitting on a stockpile of n95 masks. Or so he claims. This morning we saw this tweet in which Hyde announced he has ten million N95 and KN95 masks available for delivery, apparently through Finley Hyde & Associates, LLC the lobbying firm he established to provide access to Trump world power-brokers.

In other tweets, Hyde aggressively defended his efforts to put PPE into the hands of front line medical workers: “I’m connecting product to our loved ones on the frontlines that are in dire need. What are you doing beside opening your cock holster on social media? You want to to donate them? Great, make calls, but (sic) them and donate. In the meantime I’ll be saving lives by getting masks that nobody can get from countries that will sell to other countries before ours. You’re welcome. Stay home. Stay safe and healthy. Good luck.”

We wanted to find out how Hyde had managed to get hold of this amount of product when states, hospitals and the federal government are bending every sinew of power to acquire them.

When Josh Kovensky contacted Hyde to ask how he got the masks and how much he was selling them for the story changed. Hyde said he doesn’t actually have any masks but seems to be trying to set up as a middleman. “We don’t have them. Sourcing agents contacted us and we’ve been paying them up with hospitals etc” and then “I help locate to get into our country to help save lives of our loved ones on the front lines.”

When Kovensky pointed out that this seemed to contradict his public claims, Hyde responded negatively: “What’s it contradict? That we sourced them to America and frontline loved ones. Are you on crack? Go help people. They are dying.”

So unfortunately it appears that Hyde does not have ten or twenty million masks and likely has no masks.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: