Have You Gotten the CDC’s Trump Campaign Mailer?

By
|
March 26, 2020 3:23 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Welcome to the cult of personality.

Kate Riga reported on this back on Monday after a report from TPM Reader TL. The CDC and White House have sent out a mailer trumpeting “President Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America”.

The information on the back is standard social distancing recommendations the federal government has been pushing for the last week or so. But making these “President Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America” has the obvious intent and effect of trumpeting the President’s heroic leadership and also needlessly politicizing the message for Americans who don’t like the President. This is something you expect out of any run of the mill authoritarian state with a cult of personality strong man.

Since Monday we’ve heard from a number of other readers in various different parts of the country who’ve gotten it as well. Has it come to your mailbox yet? Let us know.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
