Give This a Try!

Every day is a good day to try out two week free trial of Prime Ad Free (AF). But today is an especially good day. Just click here to give it a test drive – super easy, free, no obligation. We’re trying to get to 700 members trying the trial but the end of today – as of this morning we’re at 640.
Latest
4 mins ago agoHannity Can’t Seem To Decide Whether Or Not The COVID Vaccine Works (It Does)
1 hour ago agoHow The Trump Tax Law Created A Loophole That Lets Top Executives Net Millions By Slashing Their Own Salaries
3 hours ago agoThe Gloves Come Off: Biden Takes Aim At GOP Guvs’ Anti-Mask Mandate Crusade
Latest Edblog
-
|August 19, 2021 10:12 a.m.
New data out of Israel appears to suggest substantial increased protection after a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine. I…
-
Where Things Stand: Election Officials Are Searching For A Plan To Avoid The Next MAGA ‘Audit’ Disaster|August 18, 2021 6:15 p.m.
The National Association of Secretaries of State is trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube.
-
|August 18, 2021 4:30 p.m.
Over the last few days I’ve been collecting information and thinking through a few more posts on the progress of…