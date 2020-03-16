In It For The Long Haul

As folks struggle to get their heads around how long the fight to “flatten the curve” might have to last to be truly effective, Josh Kovensky has a new story out framing up how to think about an essential paradox of the fight against COVID-19.

All else being equal, a successful mitigation strategy will tend to require sustaining extreme measures for longer than if we simply endure a short, fast, and brutal blitz of cases that overwhelm the health care system. As Josh puts it, it’s the difference between a tsunami and an extended high tide. Understanding that dynamic helps to begin to come to grips with how long the current disruptions may have to last.

That said, some expert readers responded to the story noting some other advantages to slowing COVID-19 down. They make some good points.

Before I get to the email from TPM Reader SW, I would just caveat that we weren’t presenting it as a tradeoff, as SW suggests. That’s the wrong way to think about it, because the alternative is more COVID-19 deaths. That’s not a viable alternative. The story is about why a mitigation strategy could take a while. But SW makes some other good points:

In the piece “How long will this take,” flattening the curve was presented as a simple trade-off between getting this thing over quickly and overwhelming the health care delivery system. I would point out that it is more complicated than that and that there are advantages to flattening the curve that were not captured in that piece. Spreading this out over time, although inconvenient may have advantages beyond relieving the strain on the hospitals and healthcare workers. There may be therapeutics developed long before a vaccine. Therapeutics may be months away rather than years. We don’t know about the seasonality or not of this virus. We might get lucky. There is a lot that we don’t know about it. The longer we can stretch it out, the more time we have to learn about it both its behavior and potential treatment strategies.

TPM Reader MC was also quick to point to the possible advantages of buying time: