Quite A Twofer

By
|
February 19, 2020 9:43 p.m.
Just returning quickly to the Elizabeth Warren evisceration of Michael Bloomberg:

I’d like to talk about who we’re running against. A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.

It’s quite a twofer. She gets to go toe-to-toe with Bloomberg, who was standing right next to her, and demonstrate exactly what she would do on stage with Trump in the general. And she did it while noting the worst of the similarities between the two billionaires.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
