Mercy Rule?

Elizabeth Warren spent the first hour of the debate mopping the floor with Michael Bloomberg.

She dunked on him for a while, then she started forcing him into making errors, like this one: “None of them accuse me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told.”

Brutal.

A moment later Bloomberg awkwardly used the word consensual when describing his company’s nondisclosure agreements. That came after further prodding by Joe Biden, but he was picking up Warren’s line of attack on Bloomberg.

I don’t recall such a thorough thrashing in a debate. I expected the rest of the field to pile on Bloomberg all night long, but after an early round of Bloomberg hating they basically conceded the point to Warren.

Warren’s path to the nomination looks rocky, but maybe her service to the Democratic Party will be severely wounding Bloomberg before he can hijack it.