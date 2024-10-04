One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Digging Into Turning Points USA’s Role in the Trump 2024 Ground Game

 Member Newsletter
October 3, 2024 11:38 p.m.
Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and Turning Point Action and founder Charlie Kirk speak on stage during "Turning Point's The Peoples Convention" on June 14, 2024 at Huntington Place in Detro... Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and Turning Point Action and founder Charlie Kirk speak on stage during "Turning Point's The Peoples Convention" on June 14, 2024 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

So I’ve been trying to poke around further into my new favorite mystery: the GOP ground operation and what on earth is going on with it. So far I’ve been looking back at articles I’d either read on publication or not read at the time and rereading them or reading them for the first time for clues into the Trump/RNC ground game question I’ve been discussing in recent posts. One thing I hadn’t fully grasped or perhaps had forgotten is how big a role Turning Point USA and its chieftain Charlie Kirk had in pushing for the ouster of Ronna McDaniel at the RNC. And the push seems to have been in significant measure about wanting to take over or play a bigger role in GOP field operations. So a substantial amount of the impetus for all of this appears to have originated with Turning Point and its campaign arm Turning Point Action. So that’s one clue.

Want to keep reading?

Join TPM and get The Backchannel member newsletter along with unlimited access to all TPM articles and member features.

JOIN TPM
Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog
I'm already subscribed

Not yet a TPM Member?

I'm already subscribed

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: