Digging Into Turning Points USA’s Role in the Trump 2024 Ground Game

So I’ve been trying to poke around further into my new favorite mystery: the GOP ground operation and what on earth is going on with it. So far I’ve been looking back at articles I’d either read on publication or not read at the time and rereading them or reading them for the first time for clues into the Trump/RNC ground game question I’ve been discussing in recent posts. One thing I hadn’t fully grasped or perhaps had forgotten is how big a role Turning Point USA and its chieftain Charlie Kirk had in pushing for the ouster of Ronna McDaniel at the RNC. And the push seems to have been in significant measure about wanting to take over or play a bigger role in GOP field operations. So a substantial amount of the impetus for all of this appears to have originated with Turning Point and its campaign arm Turning Point Action. So that’s one clue.