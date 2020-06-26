Appreciate The Congrats

This speaks for itself:
Federal support for COVID-19 testing sites in Houston is being extended, and we are thankful to HHS for doing so.
But the fear-mongering and disinformation over the transition to local control – something Texas was fully prepared for – was unacceptable.
Here’s the truth: pic.twitter.com/dmX1FfN3yT
— Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) June 26, 2020
Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
- -Hiring More Journalists
- -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
- -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership