After TPM’s reporting this week, the Trump administration has reversed course and will not bail on five COVID testing sites in Texas as the pandemic surges there.

Introducing The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward: -Hiring More Journalists

-Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them

-Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism CONTRIBUTE Learn More Are you experiencing financial hardship?

Apply for a free community-supported membership Are you a student?

Apply for a free student membership