Be In Touch

As I have for 25 years, I welcome your responses to every Editor’s Blog post. That’s why there are no comments on Editors’ Blog posts. I want to hear from you by email. You can send those to talk (at) talkingpointsmemo dot com. If you’re a government worker or anyone else who has sensitive or confidential information to share about what’s happening inside the federal government you can reach me via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com or via Signal at joshtpm dot 99. Please only use these encrypted channels for confidential communication.

If you are interested in reaching out by encrypted email, which you can do at that protonmail address, I recommend creating your own protonmail account. It’s free for a basic account and just as easy as spinning up a gmail account. Just google protonmail. But you don’t have end-to-end encryption, which is what you want, unless you’re using encrypted email on both ends.