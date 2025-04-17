Ed Martin Did Not Report Big Chunks Of His Right Wing Punditry To The Senate

President Trump’s nominee for D.C. U.S. Attorney Ed Martin has not disclosed close to 200 far-right media appearances he’s made in the last two years when filing his mandated 27-page disclosure form to Congress, per a new report from CNN.

Martin is no stranger to the MAGA media sphere. As interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Martin has used the office to enact various elements of President Trump’s retribution agenda, often taking cues from MAGA and right-wing media influencers, like Laura Loomer and even conspiracy theory websites like Project Veritas. He’s also long been a right-wing pundit who has made his political views — and the influence those views might have on his D.C. USA work — known on social media and through his podcast, which was last published in January 2025.

In his March disclosure form Martin reportedly only mentioned some of his media interviews and appearances, while noting that there “may be other materials I have been unable to identify, find or remember.”

In 2023 alone, Martin did at least 124 media appearances, but he initially disclosed zero in his form. He updated his disclosure forms twice in April, but still failed to disclose the full extent of his appearances, according to CNN’s tally.

In one updated disclosure, he only mentioned 19 appearances in 2023.

And in his most recent update, not only did Martin leave out the majority of his past appearances, he also included broken links for the few appearances he did include, CNN reported.

“I regret the errors and apologize for any inconvenience,” he reportedly wrote in the most recent update.

Additionally, ahead of submitting his forms to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Martin’s podcast, “The Pro America Report with Ed Martin,” was unavailable on major streaming platforms.

In an April 2 letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Senate Democrats demanded the panel hold a confirmation hearing on Martin, noting that Martin “attempted to scrub much of his previous public commentary from the internet.”

“For example, nearly 1,000 hours of his podcast have been removed from online platforms, such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts, interfering with the Committee’s ability to thoroughly examine his record,” the letter reads.

Martin, however, has since argued that he did not intentionally remove any of his podcast episodes and has blamed it on platform issues.

Martin has also appeared on networks funded by the Russian government over 150 times, according to the Washington Post.

Martin —who did not mention these appearances to the Senate Judiciary Committee, per the report — appeared on RT America and Sputnik as a guest commentator from August 2016 to August of last year, and has been called out for promoting anti-American propaganda.

The Post also noted that Former Secretary of State Andrew Blinken has described both of these networks as being “engaged in covert influence activities aimed at undermining American elections and democracies, functioning like a de facto arm of Russia’s intelligence apparatus.”

These findings come against the backdrop of Martin’s, at this point, well known history of election denial and involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot, aspects of his resume that he actually did disclose on his Senate forms.

Martin has repeatedly called the 2020 election “rigged” and has declared that Trump “won the election.”

In addition to personally representing a January 6 defendant, Martin also spoke publicly at the “Stop the Steal” rally one day before the January 6 attack, where he told a crowd: “What they’re stealing is not just an election. It’s our future and it’s our republic.”