Repeat Offender

NYT reports a second Hegseth Signal chat on which the Secretary of Defense shared Houthi attack plans. This one included his wife and brother.
Latest
1 day agoSCOTUS Freezes Alien Enemy Removals In Rare, Urgent, Late-Night Order
3 days agoAdministration’s Dubious Trustworthiness Permeates Hearing On Trump Election Order
3 days agoEd Martin Did Not Report Big Chunks Of His Right Wing Punditry To The Senate
4 days agoUsing Bob Dylan Lyrics, Judge Seems To Inch Closer To Win For DOGE In Africa Agency Case
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|April 20, 2025 2:33 p.m.
Since January 20th and actually back into November I’ve had a series of projects I’ve desperately wanted to see done….
-
|April 19, 2025 8:59 p.m.
This is a two day old article. But with so much else going on I hadn’t seen it. If you…
-
|April 19, 2025 12:39 p.m.
New from The Miami Herald … Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has directed state law enforcement officers to stand down…