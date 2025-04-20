Repeat Offender

Latest
By
|
April 20, 2025 7:04 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

NYT reports a second Hegseth Signal chat on which the Secretary of Defense shared Houthi attack plans. This one included his wife and brother.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Latest Editors' Blog
