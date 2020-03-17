Canary In Coal Mine?

Latest
March 17, 2020 10:25 a.m.
From the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

Phoebe Putney Health System’s flagship hospital in Albany, a city anchoring southwest Georgia, has exploded with possible COVID-19 patients in the last five days. The hospital now houses 65 patients who’ve either been diagnosed with the disease or are waiting for tests to confirm the diagnosis. That’s just the inpatients; 115 more with less severe symptoms are at home, waiting for test results. The hospital released the numbers along with a plea to speed up testing.

The hospital system is well funded and connected for a rural one. But, says CEO Scott Steiner, they’ve run through five months’ worth of supplies in six days. They’re good for another five more days, he thinks.

“We might have thought we were overprepared,” Steiner said, looking back at the system’s years of disaster planning. “But you just can’t believe what we went through from a supply standpoint.”

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

My Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis – discussion of data here)

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
