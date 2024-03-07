One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Alabama Now Says You Won’t Get In Trouble If You Murder Your Embryo … If It’s for IVF

March 7, 2024 10:27 a.m.
No, really. That’s pretty much what the Alabama legislature just did with a new law, hastily passed and now signed by the state’s governor.

As you know, Alabama created a firestorm last month when the state’s Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos in IVF clinics are the legal equivalent of minor children. This ruling sent shockwaves through the United States, pushed a new dimension of the Dobbs/abortion debate to the top of the national election debate and temporarily shuttered the state’s IVF fertility clinics. In response Alabama has now passed a law which appears to have created enough legal assurance to allow the state’s clinics to reopen. This is not just a win for reproductive rights in the state. Numerous couples had their on-going fertility treatment halted by the ruling.

But as in-state critics have made clear, the solution is at best a band-aid rather than a solution.

