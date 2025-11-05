© 2025 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
San Diego, CA - November 01: Governor Gavin Newsom spoke with supporters during a rally with the United Domestic Workers of America (UDW) about the urgency of the Get Out the Vote Kick-Off on Saturday, Nov. On Satu... San Diego, CA - November 01: Governor Gavin Newsom spoke with supporters during a rally with the United Domestic Workers of America (UDW) about the urgency of the Get Out the Vote Kick-Off on Saturday, Nov. On Saturday, November 1, 2025, in San Diego. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune) MORE LESS

The clearest read of what happened last night is that, as far as I can tell, Democrats won every race that was in meaningful contention anywhere in the country. That’s not just high-profile races in New York, New Jersey and Virginia or the redistricting proposition in California. It goes way down into races only obsessives or local observers were watching in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Mississippi and a bunch of other places. Democrats won everywhere, and just about everywhere they won by larger margins than even optimists were expecting.

As I noted last night, some of these were surprises against low expectations which were not realistic. But Democrats did well against realistic expectations too.

Want to keep reading?

Join and get The Backchannel member newsletter along with unlimited access to all TPM articles and member features.

JOIN TPM
Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog