Supreme Court Takes Up Case Blocking Trump Bid To End DACA

After letting the case sit for months, the Supreme Court announced Friday it would take up a legal challenge to President Trump’s efforts to end his predecessor’s program to shield young migrants from deportation.

President Trump sought to end the program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, in 2017. But he was blocked from doing so by courts that found that the rationale then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions put forward for ending DACA — that it was unlawful — was flawed, and thus the action was arbitrary and capricious.

The case was appealed to the Supreme Court, but the justices declined the Justice Department’s request to expedite its review so it could be decided in the 2019 term. The justices considered whether to grant review of the case for nearly five months before deciding Friday to take it up.