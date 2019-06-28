Latest
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE,7 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speeches during the enegry forum meeting at the SPIEF 2019 Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June,6, 2019. Vladimir Putin and other foreign leaders attends the SPIEF 2019 today. Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
18 mins ago
Putin Denies Meddling, Says ‘Donald’ Just Took Advantage Of Political Mood In US
MSNBC 'Morning Joe' hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are interviewed by philanthropist and financier David Rubenstein during a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics event in the McGowan Theater at the National Archives July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Scarborough and Brzezinski, who are engaged to be married, were recently attacked by President Donald Trump on Twitter, where he called the hosts 'Psycho Joe' and 'low I.Q. Crazy Mika,' among other personal insults.
2 hours ago
Scarborough Says He Hopes No One Watched His Own Network’s Debate
OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE,28 (RUSSIA OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan, June,28,2019. Vladimir Putin has arrived to Japan to partcipate the G20 Osaka Summit and to meet U.S.President Donald Trump. Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
2 hours ago
Trump Laughs With Putin As He Jokingly Warns: ‘Don’t Meddle In The Election’
Supreme Court Takes Up Case Blocking Trump Bid To End DACA

Corbis via Getty Images
By
June 28, 2019 10:44 am

After letting the case sit for months, the Supreme Court announced Friday it would take up a legal challenge to President Trump’s efforts to end his predecessor’s program to shield young migrants from deportation.

President Trump sought to end the program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, in 2017. But he was blocked from doing so by courts that found that the rationale then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions put forward for ending DACA — that it was unlawful — was flawed, and thus the action was arbitrary and capricious.

The case was appealed to the Supreme Court, but the justices declined the Justice Department’s request to expedite its review so it could be decided in the 2019 term. The justices considered whether to grant review of the case for nearly five months before deciding Friday to take it up.

