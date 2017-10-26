TPM Livewire

Report: Rep. Frederica Wilson Away From Washington Amid Ongoing Threats

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., talks to reporters, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Congresswoman Wilson is standing by her statement that President Donald Trump told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband "knew what he signed up for." Trump lashed out at Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson on Wednesday, saying in a tweet that her description of his Tuesday phone call with Myeshia Johnson was "fabricated." (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Alan Diaz/AP
By Published October 26, 2017 9:18 am

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) didn’t cast at least 20 votes in the House so far this week after reportedly not returning to Washington on Monday amid ongoing threats, The Miami Herald reported Wednesday.

A source close to Wilson as well as Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL) confirmed that Wilson elected to stay home this week because she had received threats for criticizing President Donald Trump’s conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, an American soldier who was killed in Niger earlier this month.

“She’s home,” Hastings told the Herald. “I have not spoken with her about it, but I’ve heard that she’s received substantial death threats and I think she is doing everything she can to ratchet down and let some of us, including me, take over.”

The source close to Wilson said police are investigating “some” of the threats against Wilson.

A spokesperson for Wilson’s office did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Wilson and Trump were in a war of words last week, after Wilson told reporters that Trump couldn’t remember the Johnson’s name during a condolence call with his widow and suggested that Johnson knew “what he was signing up for.”

On Twitter, Trump claimed Wilson “fabricated” the story and accused her of lying and “SECRETLY” listening in on a “very personal” phone call.

Wilson stood by her story, which the widow later confirmed, and said she was in the car with Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, because she has been a close mentor to the fallen soldier since he was young.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
