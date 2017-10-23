Widow Of Fallen Soldier Confirms Rep.’s Account Of POTUS Call: ‘It Made Me Cry’ (VIDEO)

Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, a soldier killed in Niger earlier in October, spoke out in public for the first time since her husband’s death on Monday morning and confirmed Rep. Frederica Wilson’s (D-FL) account of President Donald Trump’s call with Johnson.

Johnson told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Trump seemed to forget her husband’s name on the call and told her that her husband knew what he was signing up for, as Wilson told the press last week.

“The President said that he knew what he signed up for but it hurts anyway,” Johnson told “Good Morning America.” “It made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it.”

“He couldn’t remember my husband’s name,” she continued, adding that Trump only remembered Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s name because he had his report in front of him.

“I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name,” she said. “And that was hurting me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country, and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name? And that’s what made me upset and cry even more.”

Johnson told GMA that she asked for the phone to go on speaker phone while in the car with Wilson and others so that her family could hear the call with the President. Wilson then revealed to the press that Trump told Johnson that her husband “knew what he was signing up for.”

The President has repeatedly accused Wilson of lying, even after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly essentially confirmed the congresswoman’s account of the call.

Johnson told GMA that Wilson did not fabricate Trump’s comments on the call.

“What she said was 100 percent correct,” she said.

Johnson is also still looking for answers about her husband’s death and is upset that the military has not let her see her husband’s remains.

“I don’t know how he got killed, where he got killed, or anything,” she told GMA.