TPM Livewire

Widow Of Fallen Soldier Confirms Rep.’s Account Of POTUS Call: ‘It Made Me Cry’ (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
By Published October 23, 2017 8:27 am

Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, a soldier killed in Niger earlier in October, spoke out in public for the first time since her husband’s death on Monday morning and confirmed Rep. Frederica Wilson’s (D-FL) account of President Donald Trump’s call with Johnson.

Johnson told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Trump seemed to forget her husband’s name on the call and told her that her husband knew what he was signing up for, as Wilson told the press last week.

“The President said that he knew what he signed up for but it hurts anyway,” Johnson told “Good Morning America.” “It made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it.”

“He couldn’t remember my husband’s name,” she continued, adding that Trump only remembered Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s name because he had his report in front of him.

“I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name,” she said. “And that was hurting me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country, and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name? And that’s what made me upset and cry even more.”

Johnson told GMA that she asked for the phone to go on speaker phone while in the car with Wilson and others so that her family could hear the call with the President. Wilson then revealed to the press that Trump told Johnson that her husband “knew what he was signing up for.”

The President has repeatedly accused Wilson of lying, even after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly essentially confirmed the congresswoman’s account of the call.

Johnson told GMA that Wilson did not fabricate Trump’s comments on the call.

“What she said was 100 percent correct,” she said.

Johnson is also still looking for answers about her husband’s death and is upset that the military has not let her see her husband’s remains.

“I don’t know how he got killed, where he got killed, or anything,” she told GMA.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Opioid Commission Member: We Worry Trump Won't Act To Address Drug Crisis about 2 hours ago

A member of President Donald Trump's opioid commission said in an interview published Monday that...

After Trump Order, DeVos Rescinds 72 Disabled Students Rights Guidelines about 2 hours ago

The Department of Education on Oct. 2 rescinded 72 policy guidance documents related to...

Megyn Kelly Reveals She Complained To Fox News Top Brass About O'Reilly (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Megyn Kelly revealed Monday that she complained about Bill O'Reilly's behavior to Fox News...

GOP Rep: It's 'Class Warfare' To Keep Top Tax Rate For Million-Dollar Earners about 4 hours ago

Rep. Steve Russell (R-OK) said Monday that maintaining the top marginal tax rate for...

Trump Campaign Digital Director Will Be Interviewed By House Intel Committee about 5 hours ago

The digital director for President Donald Trump’s campaign will be interviewed on Tuesday by...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.