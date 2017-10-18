TPM Livewire

Trump Says Congresswoman ‘Totally Fabricated’ His Comments To Widow

President Donald Trump speaks after meeting with first responders and private citizens that helped during the mass shooting, during a "Hero's Meet and Greet" at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 18, 2017 7:59 am

The morning after a congresswoman said President Donald Trump made “insensitive” comments to the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger, the President hit back on Twitter, accusing Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) of fabricating his comments.

He added that he had “proof” the phone call with the widow didn’t go the way Wilson said it did.

On Tuesday, Wilson described to several news outlets Trump’s comments to Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson. Wilson said she was in the car with Johnson when Trump called her and heard their conversation on speaker phone.

Wilson told the Washington Post that Trump said to Johnson, “He knew what was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway.” The conversation left Johnson in tears, Wilson said.

Upon learning of Trump’s tweet Wednesday morning, Wilson told CNN that she too has proof of the conversation between Trump and Johnson.

“I’m not the only person that was in the car. I have proof too. This man is a sick man,” she told CNN.

Trump stirred up a political firestorm on Monday when he baselessly claimed that former President Barack Obama and other past presidents rarely called the family members of fallen soldiers. Aides to Obama quickly pushed back on the accusation.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
