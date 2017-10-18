Trump Says Congresswoman ‘Totally Fabricated’ His Comments To Widow

The morning after a congresswoman said President Donald Trump made “insensitive” comments to the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger, the President hit back on Twitter, accusing Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) of fabricating his comments.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

He added that he had “proof” the phone call with the widow didn’t go the way Wilson said it did.

On Tuesday, Wilson described to several news outlets Trump’s comments to Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson. Wilson said she was in the car with Johnson when Trump called her and heard their conversation on speaker phone.

Wilson told the Washington Post that Trump said to Johnson, “He knew what was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway.” The conversation left Johnson in tears, Wilson said.

Upon learning of Trump’s tweet Wednesday morning, Wilson told CNN that she too has proof of the conversation between Trump and Johnson.

“I’m not the only person that was in the car. I have proof too. This man is a sick man,” she told CNN.

Trump stirred up a political firestorm on Monday when he baselessly claimed that former President Barack Obama and other past presidents rarely called the family members of fallen soldiers. Aides to Obama quickly pushed back on the accusation.