White House: ‘Ridiculous’ To Call Trump’s ‘Pocahontas’ Attack A Racial Slur

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday defended President Donald Trump’s use of the word “Pocahontas” to attack Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at an event honoring Navajo code talkers.

“I think what most people find offensive is Sen. Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career,” Sanders said, referring to Warren’s claim — first brought up in 2012 by then-political opponent Scott Brown — that according to unproven family stories, she had Native American heritage.

“She said it was a racial slur,” ABC News’ Jonathan Karl pressed. “What is your response to that?”

“I think that’s a ridiculous response.”

“Why is it appropriate for the President to use a racial slur in any context?” NBC’s Kristen Welker asked.

“I don’t believe that it is appropriate for him to make a racial slur,” Sanders said, “Or anybody else.”

“A lot of people feel as though this is a racial slur,” Welker said.

“Like I said, I don’t think that it is, and I don’t think that was — certainly not the President’s intent,” Sanders said.