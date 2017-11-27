TPM Livewire

While Honoring Native American Code Talkers, Trump Attacks ‘Pocahontas’

PIN-IT
By Published November 27, 2017 3:06 pm

At an event honoring Native American code talkers who used the Navajo language as a form of coded message during World War II, President Donald Trump repeated a frequent attack against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said, “although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her ‘Pocahontas.’”

“But you know what, I like you,” Trump continued to the Native American veterans standing beside him.

The attack is based on Warren’s former claim that, according to “family stories,” she had Native American heritage. She had no proof for the claim, which then-Sen. Scott Brown (R-MA) used to attack Warren when she ran against him in 2012. Trump revived the attack in 2016, when Warren campaigned for Hillary Clinton.

Warren responded in an interview with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi shortly afterward.

“This was supposed to be an event to honor heroes, people who put it all on the line for our country, and people who, because of their incredible, work saved the lives of countless Americans and our allies,” she said. “It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur.”

“Look, Donald Trump does this over and over, thinking somehow he’s going to shut me up with it,” Warren concluded. “It hasn’t worked in the past. It is not going to work in the future.”

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Woman Offering Dubious Claims About Moore Appears Linked To James O'Keefe about 3 hours ago

A woman who approached the Washington Post with unsubstantiated and dubious allegations of sexual...

White House: 'Ridiculous' To Call Trump's 'Pocahontas' Attack A Racial Slur about 5 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday defended President Donald Trump's use...

White House: Trump 'Hasn't Changed' Position On 'Access Hollywood' Tape about 5 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said President Donald Trump has...

While Honoring Native American Code Talkers, Trump Attacks 'Pocahontas' about 5 hours ago

At an event honoring Native American code talkers who used the Navajo language as...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Delivers Press Briefing At 3 PM ET about 6 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to give an on camera...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.