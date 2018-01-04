TPM Livewire

White House: Bannon And Trump Were Never ‘Particularly Close’

PIN-IT
on January 3, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By Published January 4, 2018 2:56 pm

Now that President Trump has effectively cut ties with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, the White House isn’t sure that the two “were ever particularly close.”

During the White House press briefing on Thursday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attempted to dial back on the nature of Bannon and President Trump’s past relationship.

“I’m not aware that they were ever particularly close,” she said. “They’ve spoken a few times since he left the White House, but it’s not like there were regularly scheduled calls and there were certainly no meetings between the two of them.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sanders told reporters that Bannon and Trump last spoke in early December, but on Thursday afternoon Trump told reporters “I don’t talk to him. That’s just a misnomer.”

The honeymoon between Bannon and Trump abruptly ended on Wednesday afternoon, when excerpts from a new book by journalist Michael Wolff were published, revealing critical remarks Bannon had made about Trump’s son and son-in-law and a meeting they had with a Russian lawyer during the campaign. Bannon reportedly said the meeting should be considered “treasonous.”

Trump released a scathing statement hours later, discrediting Bannon and claiming that he had “lost his mind.” Bannon later responded by calling Trump a “great man.”

On Thursday, Sanders also referenced a segment from the book that suggested that Bannon had been “sidelined by April.”

“Which I think goes further to indicate that he had very little credibility to give much information particularly at that point.”

Despite using the book to back up her claims about the President and Bannon not having a close relationship, she then reiterated the White House’s message that the Wolff book was “trash,” saying it was filled with “mistake after mistake after mistake.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

After Voter Fraud Panel Gets Disbanded, Kobach Files Charges Against 2 Voters about 2 hours ago

Wednesday’s disbanding of his federal commission on voter fraud won’t stop Kansas Secretary of...

GOP Donor Mercer: My Family Doesn't Back Bannon's 'Recent Actions' about 2 hours ago

Conservative megadonor Rebekah Mercer on Thursday said her family does not support former White...

A New Twist In The Story Of Jewish Attorney Cited By Kayla Moore about 3 hours ago

Kayla Moore, the wife of failed Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, confirmed the...

Publisher Releasing Wolff Book Early Amid Furor From Trump, White House about 4 hours ago

The publisher of Michael Wolff's book about President Donald Trump's administration and campaign, which...

White House: Bannon And Trump Were Never ‘Particularly Close’ about 5 hours ago

Now that President Trump has effectively cut ties with former White House chief strategist Steve...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.