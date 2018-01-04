TPM Livewire

Bannon Says Trump Is A ‘Great Man’ After POTUS Trashes Him

Win Mcnamee/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Published January 4, 2018 7:49 am

As President Donald Trump’s lawyers geared up to sue Steve Bannon on Wednesday night, the former White House adviser indicated that he was unfazed by Trump’s statement disavowing him.

“The President of the United States is a great man. You know I support him day in and day out, whether going through the country giving the Trump Miracle speech, or on the show, or on the website, so I don’t think you have to worry about that,” Bannon told a caller on “Breitbart News Tonight” who was concerned that Wednesday’s war of words would impact Bannon’s support for Trump.

The battle began with the publication of quotes from Bannon criticizing the Trump campaign on Wednesday morning. In an interview with author Michael Wolff for the upcoming book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Bannon called the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer “treasonous.” An excerpt from the book published early Wednesday afternoon featured passages suggesting Bannon did not take Trump seriously.

Trump responded with a fiery statement trashing Bannon and distancing the White House from the former adviser.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” Trump said in the statement.

On Wednesday night, Trump’s lawyers threatened Bannon with a cease desist letter arguing that Bannon made defamatory statements about Trump and violated a confidentiality agreement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
Most Popular

